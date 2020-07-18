NDMC doctors, teachers told to vacate quarters

new delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has asked 64 officials, including the Horticulture Director, doctors and teachers, to vacate their official quarters within 30 days after finding irregularities in the allotments, after a complaint forwarded by the MHA.

According to sources, this is the first time the council has cancelled allotments made to a number of senior officials. Apart from the Horticulture Director, they include executive engineers, teachers, two contractual doctors, including a member of the district surveillance committee on COVID-19, among others.

The NDMC had received two complaints from the Ministry in 2016 and 2017 regarding irregularities in allotment of municipal accommodation on an out-of-turn basis and a report was sought. Following this, two committees were constituted — one to enquire into the allotment through out-of-turn basis, and the other on the complaint regarding sub-letting of municipal accommodation by officials.