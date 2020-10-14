NDMC days away from 100% geo-tagging of all public litter bins

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council has almost completed its campaign of geo-tagging all public litter bins/dustbins under its jurisdiction. Out of its 14 circles, work has been completed in all except three circles, which will be done in the next couple of days. The latest area to get geo-tagged dustbins is the popular Sarojini Nagar market. This campaign is aimed at better and timely management and disposal of waste, the NDMC has said.



"NDMC had started this survey just over a week ago and is expected to be complete by Wednesday. The benefit of geo-tagging public litter bins is two-fold. One, we get to know the number of litter bins in the NDMC area and two, when we map the data we've surveyed, we also find out where additional bins are required, usually on roadsides or park, and where should single bins be replaced by twin bins (for bio-degradable and non-biodegradable waste). Usually, these are required near bus stops", says Dr Ramesh, Medical Officer of Health, NDMC.

"This was done internally, with the software also being developed in-house, and was handled jointly by the NDMC'S health and IT departments", Dr Ramesh added. "At 26 locations, we have underground bins operated by a

hydraulic system. Here, we've put in a sensor that can be monitored from our control and command centre. So, we can track when it is full and a compactor can come and collect the waste".