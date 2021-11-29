NDMC colonies to now get free water

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Sunday approved a provision that will allow residents in several colonies to have access to 20,000 litres of water every month for free through individual output meters. The office of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the decision was taken after the CM's pursuit.



The Delhi government is all set to provide clean water supply with all households in the B.K Dutt Colony which will also receive free connections and a waiver in the metering charges. The metres will be installed at the output point so every resident can get 20,000 litres of water each month for free.

CM Arvind Kejriwal while making the announcement said that his government was waiving off water connection charges for B.K Dutt Colony, so every resident can have their basic right fulfilled. Residents of East Kidwai Nagar and New Moti Bagh multi-storey complexes will get personal water metres and there will no longer be a need for bulk connections, the government said in a statement. In a meeting presided over by Kejriwal, the New Delhi Municipal Council extended the benefit of the monthly 20 thousand litres of free water scheme of the State government.

Connaught Place, Janpath and rest of New Delhi will now get cleaned water. The CM also said that he will hear out the grievances of all NDMC employees and stakeholders to ensure the best possible solution for their pay scales is provided. The residents were deprived of the scheme because of the complexity of tracing water and sewerage connections passing under rows of houses. The major reason behind residents not opting for the connections were the connection charges amounting to Rs 7,500.

The CM directed officials to waive off the charges in order to provide each and every household water connections and extend benefits of the free water scheme. "There's no point of a policy under which connection charges are so high that they can not be borne by the citizens. There's no need to keep the connection charges of Rs 7,500. We can waive this amount off and extend benefits to the residents at the earliest," he said.

The residents will not be required to submit affidavits for the connection anymore. "Now the residents would only need to submit their ID Proof and Electricity Bill. The ID can be of any address to help as a proof whereas the electricity bill will automatically verify the address and ease things out," Kejriwal added. Societies built in East Kidwai Nagar and New Moti Bagh have been functioning on a bulk water supply due to which residents did not have any end-user point water meters which deprived residents of availing the 20 kilolitre free water scheme.