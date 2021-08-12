NDMC becomes 1st local body to get Water+ certification

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has been certified as Water+ by Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Government of India on Wednesday. Now, the NDMC has become first local body of Delhi to achieve this remarkable fleet.

Swachh Bharat Mission was launched by MoHUA in 2014 under which certification are provided to cities ranging from ODF, ODF+, ODF++ and Water+. NDMC has already been certified as ODF++.

The Water+ certification achieved by the civic body implies that there is no untreated waste water.

All wastewater released from households, commercial establishments is treated to a satisfactory level before discharging the treated wastewater. This is in line with the government's focus on water conservation and reuse in consonance with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)on clean water and sanitation.

NDMC is continuously striving to establish excellence in service standards and aims to provide world class civic amenities to its residents.