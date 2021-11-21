NDMC bags top rank; South at 31, North MCD & EDMC in bottom 10

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal council (NDMC) has bagged the top rank for being the cleanest city in the country in the category of 1-10 lakh population in the Centre's cleanliness survey, the results of which were announced on Saturday.



The civic body's ranking improved from the third spot last year while in 2019, it was ranked fifth in the category.

The NDMC has also

been adjudged as a five-star garbage-free city anad in the water-plus certified category as defined by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). The NDMC has also been declared as the Platinum City (Divya) in the Prerak Dauur Samman.

The award was received by NDMC Chairman Dharmendra, along with Secretary Isha Khosla, Medical Officer of Health Ramesh Kumar and Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Shakuntala.

The Swachh Survekshan survey ranks cities and urban local bodies on various parameters such as waste segregation and garbage disposal, among others, as part of the Centre's Swachh Bharat Mission.

"The NDMC is continuously striving to establish excellence in service standards and aims to provide world-class civic amenities to its residents," a senior official of the civic body said.

Two of the three municipal corporations in Delhi have finished in the bottom 10 among 48 cities of the country in a specific category of the government's cleanliness survey, results for which were announced on Saturday.

While the North Delhi Municipal Corporation has ranked 45, down from its 43rd position among 47 cities in the Swachh Survekshan 2020, East Corporation stood at 40th position in the 2021 survey, while the South Corporation remained on 31st slot as in the previous survey.

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation has marginally improved its position, as it was ranked 46th in the last survey.

The three municipal corporations in Delhi have been ranked in the category of cities with a population of over 10 lakh. Delhi Cantonment Board ranked third in the 2021 survey in the cantonment boards category. The poor performance of the corporations in Delhi in the Swachh ranking 2021, comes two months after the three mayors in a joint press conference had asserted that they plan to make the city "garbage-free" in a few months time.

All three civic bodies had undertaken a slew of activities in the past one year, seeking to improve their ranking in the Swachh Survekshan.

In 2019, the EDMC was certified as 'Open Defecation Free' and in 2020, it had achieved 'ODF+' status.

In April, EDMC Municipal Commissioner Vikas Anand had said that the corporation was making special efforts for the maintenance of public toilets, community toilets and dhalaos of the area.

North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh on August 13 had launched a GPS-driven mobile application 'Clean City' that allows residents of the area to register complaints related to picking of garbage by designated vehicles. The app was launched ahead of the 75th Independence Day.

President Ram Nath Kovind gave away awards to winners on Saturday.