NDMC approves Khan Market redevelopment plan

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Tuesday approved the proposal for redevelopment of the Khan Market Community Centre.



In a council meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the council considered over 30 proposals placed before it.

"The Council has approved the proposal for going ahead with redevelopment of Khan Market Community Centre (KMCC). The council has also approved for revision of period of renewal of Health License to five years from three years at present. This is in order to achieve ease of doing business for all trades and mentioned under Section-327 to 331 of NDMC Act-1994," an official statement said.

"A proposal was approved for payment of an amount of Rs 200 to the students of Class 10 and 12 of NDMC and Navyug schools towards data package cost through Direct Benefit Transfer for attending online teaching learning activities till the schools are closed," it added.

The council has approved sending a proposal to the Ministry of Home Affairs for considering regularisation of 63 contractual doctors by amending the existing Recruitment Rules of the respective cadre of doctors.

"A proposal was approved. The revision of remuneration of salary and allowances to contractual doctors in NDMC as per 7th CPC pay scales. The council has approved the proposal for construction of 160 Type-III Flats at Sector-VI, Pushp Vihar, Saket, New Delhi (composite work)," it said.

Among other proposals approved by the Council include establishing additional 33KV substation at AIIMS, construction of 33/11KV below ground electric sub station at Church Road, implementation of smart grid infrastructure including enhancement of existing network in NDMC power distribution area, construction of Jai Prakash Naryan Library at Mandir Marg and upgradation of Laxmibai Nagar Barat Ghar with modern trends and comfort level.