NDMC approves implementation of Ayushman Bharat scheme for residents in its area: Officials

new delhi: New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) gave principle approval to the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarohya Yojana during the council meeting on Wednesday despite protests from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The council approved several other proposals during the meeting.



NDMC Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay said this day is a big day for the residents of the New Delhi area as Council has in principle approved the implementation the Centre's flagship Ayushman Bharat Pradhanmantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJY) scheme in the NDMC area.

The insurance scheme aims to provide an annual health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation. More than 50% of residents in the NDMC area will benefit from the scheme. Further, the employees living in the NDMC area, who are not covered under any health related schemes will also benefit from this. This scheme will also cover the residents of JJ cluster.

The council also discussed the issue of water shortage in the NDMC area. NDMC member Kuljeet Singh Chahal raised the issue of shortage of water supply in the NDMC area from the Delhi Jal Board these days.

Meanwhile, after missing four meetings, CM Kejriwal attended the council meeting on Wednesday and assured restoration of normal water supply to the NDMC area as soon as

possible.

Upadhyay also discussed about the G20 Summit that would be held in New Delhi next year and plans to beautify the area for the same.

Along with this, the council approved the mechanical sweeping at Hanuman Mandir and approved mechanical sweeping for Connaught Place area in order to achieve 7-star in Swachh Survekshan

rankings.