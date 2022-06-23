NDMC approves citizen-centric schemes

New Delhi: New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) passed several important proposals during their council meeting on Wednesday. IAS officer Bhupinder Singh Bhalla took the oath as the chairperson of the NDMC during the meeting. The council approved several proposals including the adoption of residential rates for calculation of damage charges in respect of flats situated in Sarojini Nagar market. The market was not mentioned in the schedule of residential land rates of L&DO notification dated 02.05.2017, hence the department was calculating the damage charges in respect of residential flats situated in Sarojini Nagar market by taking residential land rate of Khan Market.



A proposal to charge rates based on the L&DO the residential land rate of Moti Bagh which is nearer to Sarojini Nagar Market was approved. They also approved a proposal that will rehabilitate the existing 600mm dia RCC sewer line by structural liner method from Telegraph Lane to Kasturba Gandhi Marg via Shrimant Madhav Rao Scindia Marg, the proposed budget for the project will be Rs 5.57 crore.

An amendment in the education qualifications in the RRs for the post of Statistical Assistant in the NDMC was also approved by it. The council accorded an approval for annual estimate for security services/ arrangements at NDMC premises under group contract and other items of security related works for the year 2022-23 as well.

Kuljeet Singh Chahal, Member, NDMC has moved a resolution before the council to declare the seat of Delhi Chief Minister as vacant due to non-attendance of 4 consecutive meetings under the section-8 of the NDMC Act, 1994.