NDMC approves aid to kids of staff who died of COVID

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council will provide financial assistance to children of employees who have been orphaned due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The scheme is applicable in cases where both parents have passed away due to either COVID-19 or any other reason, and one parent was a NDMC employee (either regular or contractual). In such cases, two orphans in any family can apply for the financial assistance.



The NDMC will reimburse school and college fees (except private professional colleges) until 21 years of age or until the child is gainfully employed, whichever is earlier, given that the child shows "consistent good academic performance".

The civic agency will also reimburse stationery and book expenses upto Rs 15,000 per year, and a fixed sum of Rs 10,000 annually for uniforms. Apart from these, each beneficiary (child) will be given a scholarship/stipend worth Rs 2,000 per month. They will also be eligible for medical and health services in NDMC hospitals under the Cashless Medical Health Scheme.

"The beneficiaries, dependent children of deceased Regular/Contractual/ RMR employees will apply for reimbursement in prescribed form duly filled in and countersigned by the School/College Authority and submit in the concerned Establishment for further verification and onwards submission in the Welfare Department for processing the case for release of payment. Fee shall be reimbursed to the existing school only. However, in case the existing school in which the children of the deceased employee is getting education is upto 8th/10th class and there is a need to change the school after completing the middle and high school education then the benefits of the scheme shall continue to be available to such children", the NDMC order said.