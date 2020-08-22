NDMC and DMRC join hands to build multi-level parking facility

New Delhi: A commercial block and a fully-automated multi-level parking facility will be constructed above an underground metro station that will be built as an interchange facility between two corridors of the phase four project of the DMRC, officials said. The station Nabi Karim will be an integrated complex connecting Janakpuri West R K Ashram Marg corridor and the proposed Inderlok Indraprastha corridor of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.



A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed for the project on Friday between DMRC's Managing Director Mangu Singh and NDMC Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti.

The ceremony was held in the presence of Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal (through video conferencing) and Mayor of North Delhi Jai Prakash, the Delhi Metro said in a statement.

The metro station shall consist of four underground levels and on the surface the building shall have a formation of G+8 floors. Above the surface, three floors shall be used for commercial purposes and rest six shall be utilised for parking, the DMRC said.

The total land area would be around 25,000 sqm located at Shahi Idgah Road, Sadar Bazar.

The fully-automated facility will be able to accommodate more than 3,000 cars, it said.

Phase four of the Delhi Metro comprises three corridors, including Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg corridor.

The new phase will first see the construction of 10 stations of the 28.92-km Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg corridor.