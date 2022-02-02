NCRTC gets Rs 4.7K crore for FY '22-'23

New Delhi: The Union Budget (FY 2022-23) released by the Ministry of Finance, showed that the Union government has allocated Rs 4,710 crore to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation — in a Budget statement that focused on pushing infrastructure growth.

This allocation is around Rs 300 crore more than what was allocated in the previous Budget. While the documents released by the Finance Ministry showed that the 2021-22 Revised Estimates did not change for the NCRTC, it added that the actual expenditure incurred during the year by the body was at Rs 398 crore. The NCRTC is a joint venture between the Government of India, and the governments of Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. The entity is under the administrative control of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

The NCRTC was set up with the objective of connecting the National Capital Region through eight Regional Rapid Transit System corridors on which fast passenger

trains will run. The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor is part of this endeavour and

the work on this project is already underway.