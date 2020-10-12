NCRTC fined Rs 50 lakh for violating air pollution rules

New Delhi: Finding only one anti-smog gun installed at construction sites of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Sunday said the NCRTC had been fined Rs 50 lakh for non-adherence to anti-pollution guidelines. Rai, on an inspection of these facilities, noticed only one anti-smog gun installed when in fact, according to the guidelines, there should have been two.

"The NCRTC is already aware that anti-dust operations are being carried out all over Delhi but they are not following the rules completely. I have penalised the NCRTC of Rs 50 lakh. If despite this they continue the violation then the work will be banned," he said.

Rai also said that CM will launch the spraying of the anti-stubble burning solution in Ghazipur village on October 13. Meanwhile, upping the ante against agencies for not adhering to environmental guidelines, the Delhi Forest Department has now also imposed a fine of Rs 4 lakh on the Public Works Department for damaging trees during the construction of a drain at Meera Marg in Lodhi Colony here.