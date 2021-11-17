NCR states meet on directions of top court, Rai sees a joint action plan emerging from it

New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management in the NCR on Tuesday convened another emergency meeting with officials from all NCR states — on directions of the Supreme Court, which had specified that the meeting must result in an action plan to deal with major sources of pollution such as vehicles, industries and dust.



While the Delhi government suggested implementing work from home policy and shutting down industries to tackle these issues at the meeting, other states suggested other measures, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said after the meeting.

The Delhi government has already shut schools for a week, banned construction activities and ordered work from home for government employees, in a bid to reduce emissions from private vehicles and construction and demolition sites.

Even as the confusion over stubble burning's share in Delhi's pollution remained, the Supreme Court on Monday held that this was not a major source of pollution and set the agenda for states to tackle industries, vehicles and dust.

The Supreme Court on Monday had directed the Commission for Air Quality Management to hold a joint meeting and on Tuesday, the states of Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh participated in the meeting which was held on the agenda set by the court.

"The other states have also put forth their views and we are waiting for an official notification from the commission," Rai said at a presser, adding that the joint action plan on pollution that he hoped for might be on the way.

He said that this meeting will lead to the emergence of a joint action plan.

However, Rai insisted that the Centre clear its stand on stubble burning once and for all, reiterating that presenting contradicting numbers to the court did not make any sense whatsoever.

"Yesterday, the Centre filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that stubble burning contributes four per cent to pollution in the national capital. In the same affidavit, the Centre mentioned that in a meeting held with experts it was said that it contributes 35-40 per cent. I want to urge the Union Environment minister to clear the facts. The same affidavit has two facts. Which is the correct figure?" he asked.

The minister said that with the correct figures, they will be able to frame a strategy to curb pollution.

Red light on gaadi off extended

Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Tuesday announced that it would be extending its campaign against vehicular emissions — Red Light on, Gaadi Off — by 15 days to December 3. This comes as the Supreme Court has called for stricter curbs on emissions from vehicles, industries and construction sites.

Under the campaign, 2,500 civil defence volunteers and citizen volunteers are deployed across 100 busy intersections. They ask motorists to turn off their engines while waiting at a red light.