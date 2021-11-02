NCR has dealt with only 11% of pollution complaints: CPCB

New Delhi: Agencies in the Delhi-NCR region have fared poorly in tackling air pollution-related complaints and have resolved just 11 per cent of such issues since October 15, when the Graded Response Action Plan came into force, according to data from the CPCB. This comes as the city's air quality remained 'poor' for the sixth consecutive day on Monday.



According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), only 47 out of 424 complaints have been resolved by agencies in Delhi and the NCR cities in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan between October 15 and October 30.

According to the CPCB, most complaints are related to construction and demolition activities, unpaved roads, road dust, open dumping of garbage and industrial waste and traffic congestion. Of the 277 complaints registered in Delhi, 26 have been resolved 91 per cent of the issues are pending.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has been able to address only two of the 103 complaints received. The

South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) resolved only two of the 88 complaints addressed to it.

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation has attended to seven of the 20 complaints, Delhi Development Authority has one of 20 and the Public Works Department has two of the 15 issues raised. The authorities in NCR areas of Uttar Pradesh have worked out only six out of the 43 complaints received so far.

The agencies in Haryana have dealt with 15 out of 86 air pollution-related complaints, while none of the 12 complaints in Rajasthan has been resolved.