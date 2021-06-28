NCPCR summons Delhi cop in Twitter abuse case

New Delhi: The National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has now summoned a senior Delhi Police officer of the cybercrime unit for not providing an action taken report, as sought, in connection with a case related to abuse of a minor on Twitter.

"Whereas the Commission through their letter on May 29 to the Commissioner of Police, Delhi forwarded the findings of the inquiry carried out by the Commission in regard to the availability of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) and pornographic material to children on Twitter, with a request to register an FIR against Twitter Inc. and Twitter

Communication India Private Ltd (TCIPL) under Section 11, 15, 19 of POCSO Act, Section 199, 292 of IPC and any other relevant Sections of IT Act and IPC as deemed appropriate considering the above facts and also requested to furnish action taken report within 7 days," the summons copy read.

It further said, "Despite the above letter and subsequent reminder dated June 8 with a request to provide the action taken report within 3 days, the action taken report in the above matter is still awaited."

According to NCPCR, they were informed that the matter was marked to DCP (CyPAD) and he was told to appear before the commission through a video conference on June 29.

In the letter sent to CP Delhi on May 29, NCPCR wrote, "The commission received a complaint in regard to online threats and repeated incident of stalking of a Minor girl on Twitter by Mohammed Zubair bearing Twitter handle @zoo_bear, who was online harassing, threatening and stalking the minor girl and even his followers were posting indecent and disgraceful comments on the minor girl pictures."

As per the child rights body, an FIR was registered by Cyber Cell Delhi against Mohammad Zubair in the matter. However, the Twitter Handle of Mohammad Zubair is still active and there seems to be no action initiated or taken by Twitter against him, who had allegedly exposed a minor to purported harassment in the virtual world.

NCPCR claimed that Twitter informed them that the services in relation to www.twitter.com (for users in India) were provided by Twitter Inc, a company incorporated in the United States of America. Twitter Inc. is a distinct and separate company from Twitter India.

"Thus, Twitter India doesn't control any information, data pertaining to any of the users of the services on www.twitter.com. Twitter India plays no role in the operation and control of the platform at www.twitter.com and is therefore not in a position to furnish any details as required by the commission," NCPCR wrote.