NCPCR shoots letter to states/UTs seeking detailed report on child marriage cases

New Delhi: Concerned over reports of child marriage surging during the COVID-19-induced lockdown period, the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has now set out to gather as much data as possible to examine the issue, having written to all state and union territory governments seeking the relevant data.



As the apex child rights body, the Commission noticed various web media reports on cases of child marriages coming into light during this prevailing pandemic. "Such a situation is a matter of concern which indicates a poor awareness about prohibitory legal provisions and ineffective implementation of relevant laws, hence, the Commission has taken cognizance of the matter under section 13 (1) (j) (k) of the CPCR Act 2005," read the letter written by Yashwant Jain, member NCPCR to all principal secretaries of the Women and Child Development departments in all states and UTs.

The child rights body stressed the need to understand the "real picture" with respect to child marriages in India, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The principal secretaries have been requested to provide the state and district wise information regarding child

marriages.

As per the NCPCR, the details were sought in a format which includes how many cases were noticed in the year 2020 (April-August), the total number of child marriage cases noticed, the total number of child marriages stopped. For a better comparative analysis, the Commission has sought the same data for the previous year as well.

The principal secretaries were asked to furnish district-wise data related to names and contact details along with authentic emails, phone numbers of child marriage prohibition officers of the state and union territories and whether there was a rise in child marriage cases seen during the lockdown period due to COVID-19.

Yashwant Jain said that they come through reports related to multiple child marriage cases, adding that the data reports which will be submitted by states and union territories will clear the picture. "If there is an increase in cases, we will investigate the reasons and all steps will be taken to curb child marriages," he said.

The urgency of addressing this issue remains high with the NCPCR seeking the relevant information sought within September 16. Officials said the letter was sent to all states and union territories on September 5.

In May, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) had stopped a child marriage between a 16-year-old girl and a similarly aged boy in the Capital's Nabi Karim area.