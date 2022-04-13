NCPCR says 203 out of 1,027 government schools functioning without head

New Delhi: Only 203 out of 1,027 government schools in the national capital have a headmaster or principal, the apex child rights body NCPCR said on Tuesday and sought an explanation from the Delhi government for the high vacancy in the important posts.



In a letter to Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) said its team led by its chairperson visited a number of schools in Delhi and found discrepancies with respect to infrastructure and other aspects.

It also came to the commission's notice that in most of the schools visited by the team, the post of head of school (HoS) was found to be vacant.

The NCPCR said there are a total of 1,027 schools under the Department of Education, out of which only 203 schools have headmaster/acting headmaster/ principal. Kanoongo asked the chief secretary to share his comments with "factual position about the vacancies of HoS/Principal and action taken in this regard" by April 19.

Reacting to the NCPCR's remarks, the Delhi government in a statement said, "Data on headmasters should be sought from the Central Government. We request the NCPCR to take up the matter with the UPSC instead."