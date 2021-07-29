NCPCR maintains allegations against Mander's kids' homes

New Delhi: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has told the Delhi High Court that it has found many violations and discrepancies at the two children's homes run by social activist Harsh Mander's organisation in its inspection and that the children sheltered there were allegedly "used in the anti-CAA protest" while several instances of alleged child sexual abuse have also been noted.



In its affidavit filed in response to a petition moved by Mander where he has challenged the inspection report prepared by the commission with regard to his children's homes, Khushboo Rainbow Home and Ummeed Aman Ghar, run by Mander-headed Centre for Equity Studies (CES), and questioned the procedure adopted by the body while allegedly infringing upon the right of the petitioner while conducting the raids.

In October last year, the NCPCR had raided the homes after a complaint about alleged financial irregularities and sexual abuse. CES had earlier denied the accusations and called it an attempt to malign its reputation and that of Mander.

In its reply, NCPCR said that at the outset there were many violations and discrepancies on part of the homes during their inspection. During the inspection of his home, prima facie many violations of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and its Model Rules, 2016 and other financial irregularities came to notice and the institution was reluctant to disclose their source of funding.

The response also finds mention of children being taken to the anti-CAA protest in Jantar Mantar which the Commission prima facie was of the view that violation of child rights has happened in this matter and that taking children to the protest sites is prima facie a violation of Section 83(2) of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015.

The Commission also stated that inadequate facilities were being given to children and that they were not being provided with the minimum standards of norms laid down by the JJ Act.

For the boys' home, the response stated that one of the employees had informed it about instances of alleged child sexual abuse being reported inside the home and the alleged inaction by the management.