NCPCR claims JJ Act violations in two CCIs linked to activist Harsh Mander, Mander dismisses allegations

New Delhi: The apex child rights body NCPCR on Monday said it has observed, during the inspection of two NGO-run child care institutions in Delhi, many violations of the Juvenile Justice Act and various other irregularities including prevalence of child sexual abuse in one of the homes.



The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had taken cognizance of a complaint regarding the violation of the JJ Act in Umeed Aman Home for Boys and Khushi Rainbow Home for Girls in South Delhi established by the Centre for Equity Studies.

In his response, Trustee Member of the Centre for Equity Studies (CES) Harsh Mander called the allegation "unjustified".

"I think it is completely unjustified. We created a very strong system, like we had elder women (caretakers) sleeping with smaller children and we have counselling. It is just an allegation and a rumour," Mander told a wire agency.

The NCPCR said the registration of Umeed Aman Ghar was found to not have been renewed. In its response, the CES said they have applied for renewal "at every stage".

At the time of inspection, the NCPCR said it was reported by the institutions that no case of child sexual offence has occurred since the Homes' inception nor has any case of child rights violation been reported.

"However through various sources, the Commission had come to know that various instances related to child sexual abuse had taken place within the said (boys') Home in 2012, 2013 and 2016," the NCPCR said in the report.

The CES, in a statement, said it was the management of the boys' home that in its submissions told the commission about the three cases of sexual harassment and that necessary action has been taken in all of three cases.

On the allegation of child sex abuse, it said, "The NCPCR has falsely reported that the staff and the team did not share about the incidents at the time of inspection. The home told the members that there hasn't been an incident of child sexual abuse in the recent past. Information with regard to this was also sought in the letter dated 06.10.2020".

"The NCPCR have failed to elaborate and substantiate any claim of recent and ongoing abuse which is not basing it on any facts as they do not exist. The homes have a strict child protection policy which is adhered to by all staff and volunteers of the home," it said.