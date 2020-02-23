NCB busts supply chain of drugs

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted a supply chain of heroin trafficking, which had taken the route from Afghanistan to India through Mozambique and South Africa.



NCB said that two Mozambique nationals and the receiver of the contraband have been arrested from IGI airport and Noida respectively. About 14.5 kg of high grade of heroin worth Rs 60 crore in the international market was seized. The investigation also revealed that the syndicate was using this modus operandi and could have trafficked around 100 kg of heroin worth Rs 400 crore into India.

Deputy Director-General, Rajesh Nandan Srivastava said that the team under Zonal Director KPS Malhotra had received an input about the members of the drug syndicate. A trap was laid at the IGI Airport and two different flights departed from Johannesburg, South Africa were scrutinised. "The two Mozambique nationals (both female) were intercepted and during the search of their luggage where 3.92 kg and 5.65 kg of heroin was seized. The contraband was concealed in the lining of a trolley bag," said Rajesh Nandan Srivastava.

During interrogation, it was found that the receiver of the contraband was based in Greater Noida. A team raided sector 106 in Greater Noida and one Ivory Cost National was arrested with 4.97 kg of heroin. "The House search at Greater Noida also unearthed a startling fact that 20 empty bags whose linings were cut open were found there," the official said. He added that this shows that the syndicate was using this modus operandi and could possibly have trafficked around 100 kg of heroin into India if each such a bag had similarly concealed 4-5 kg of drugs.

It was also learnt that one of the Mozambique national arrested had also visited India in December 2019. "Interrogation of Mozambique nationals (females) revealed that both of them had received the said trolley bag with concealed heroin at Maputo, Mozambique. From Maputo, they boarded a bus and reached Johannesburg from where they boarded a flight to India," he added. Recently, the NCB had busted a drug trafficking racket that allegedly used the darknet to ship hundreds of psychotropic drug parcels abroad in the garb of medicines.