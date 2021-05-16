NBW issued against wrestler Sushil Kumar

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Saturday said that non-bailable warrants were issued against two-time Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar and his six associates in connection with the murder of a 23-year-old former junior national wrestling champion, Sagar Rana.



A senior official in Delhi Police confirmed the development and said they are raiding various places to nab the accused. Sources have confirmed that there was a possibility that city police might come up with a reward for absconding Kumar.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had issued a lookout notice against two-time Olympic medalist.

The wrestler who died was 23-year-old. He and two of his friends were brutally assaulted allegedly by other wrestlers inside the Chhatrasal Stadium. Police have already recorded the statements of the victims of the brawl. The clash took place over vacating a flat in the Model Town area, they said. Kumar, who has been named in the FIR in this case, is on the run, and efforts are on to trace him.