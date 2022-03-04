'Natyamela' to be held in New Town from March 7

KOLKATA: Natyamela will be held for the first time in New Town between March 11 and 17. It will be held at Rabindra Tirtha.



Recently, theatre personality and state Education minister Bratya Basu and chairman of Paschimbanga Natya Academy Debshankar Haldar were present at Rabindra Tirtha to see Jatugriha, a drama that was presented by the members of Snehodiya and Swapna Bhor at Rabindra Tirtha.

New Town is fast coming up as a cultural hub. An archive on Kazi Nazrul has been set up at Nazrul Tirtha.

Senior citizens regularly take part in various cultural programmes at Swapno Bhor. Rabindra Tirtha organises regular programmes on Rabindranath to commemorate his birth and death anniversaries.The residents from the adjoining areas of New Town come to watch various cultural shows.New Town is becoming a hub to hold the fairs which are organized by various state government departments. Saras Mela, Sabala Mela and the New Town Book Fair had attracted thousands of people. The fairs were held at the New Town Kolkata Development Authority ( NKDA) Mela ground near the Biswa Bangla gate.