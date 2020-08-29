Nat'l-level shooter among two held for theft

new delhi: Two men, including a national level shooter, were arrested here in connection with the alleged theft of luxury cars, the Delhi Police said on Friday.

The accused persons, one history-sheeter Ghulam Nabi and Yashir, used to disable the GPS of stolen vehicles and decode its software in order to start the car. Police recovered 11 luxury cars from their possession, they added.

A man-hunt for the accused men was launched after one Chote Singh, on August 12, reported the theft of his Maruti Swift car from near Gulabi Bagh here.

Based on a tip-off, a police team laid a trap and managed to arrest both the accused. After they were identified and frisked, the car in which they were travelling was found to be stolen and the R/C of the complainant's car was also recovered.

On interrogation, they confessed that they were involved in theft of several vehicles in and around Delhi.

The men further disclosed that they supplied the stolen vehicles to one Jhumma Khan in Manipur and one Faraz Warzi and Bappa of Kolkata, according to police.

They used to deactivate the GPS installed in vehicles and further decode its software. Yashir, who has participated in various shooting championships, used to work as a car mechanic and confessed that he fell into bad company after facing poverty before he took to crime, police said.