Natasha Narwal surrenders at Tihar after 3-week parole

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader and Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal on Sunday surrendered to authorities in Tihar Jail here after completing her temporary parole, granted to her for the funeral of her father, who had succumbed to Covid-19 in a Rohtak hospital while she was in jail. Arrested in connection with the North-East Delhi riots, under the stringent anti-terror law — UAPA, Narwal had filed a plea to see her father as he was battling the virus. However, before a decision on the plea came, Mahavir Narwal, her father had succumbed, following which she was granted emergency parole to perform his last rites.

Despite being arrested by the Delhi Police in several of the riots cases, in some cases on unsubstantial evidence and questionable witnesses, as noted by the courts that granted her bail in these cases, she remains incarcerated in the "main conspiracy" case. Narwal's lawyers have already moved for bail in this case, the order for which has been reserved by the Delhi High Court for pronouncement since April 28. As Narwal went back into jail, Pinjra Tod released a statement, once again calling for her release and the release of all political prisoners incarcerated without trial.