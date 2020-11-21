Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita write from within jail

New delhi: Parents of jailed Pinjra Tod activists Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita spoke about their daughters in a public meeting held on Thursday, saying that their daughters had inspired them.



Six months have passed since Narwal and Kalita were jailed under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for their alleged role in the

north-east Delhi riots last February.

Writing from within jail, Narwal quoted Faiz, "How long can the moon be caged, hum dekhenge".

Kalita wrote, "It is women's defiance and collectivity that helped one survive outside, it is the same that is crucial to surviving inside, in jail. There are so many life stories, a new world, a different world, pushing you constantly to think, there is so much to absorb, so much pain, so much despair, yet moments of joy, of singing, of

surviving."

"She is in fact not feeling jailed, she is feeling she is like all other people. Those outside are also suffering, just like those in jails. Nobody in my family is demoralised or intimidated. We are all part of your resistance," Mhavir Narwal said, adding that resistance was "not just to get them out of jail but to save all good ideas, truth".