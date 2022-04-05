Narela sub-city will have its own Metro line, says DDA

new delhi: Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in order to boost development and bring connectivity to the Narela Sub-city at par with other areas of Delhi has started work to bring the area its own metro connectivity along with the DMRC.



Officials noted that DDA's housing schemes in the Narela Sub-city were not preferred by citizens due to lack of public transport and so this plan was brought onto the table.

Narela Sub-city is amongst the three sub-city projects situated in North-West of Delhi and is being developed to provide housing for people of Delhi.

The land-owning authority will be working with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to construct a metro route for Rithala-Bawana-Narela. The areas it will cater to already have housing pockets along with Land Pooling areas, officials said, adding that DMRC and other stakeholders are yet to finalise the metro route alignment of the area.

The proposed new metro route will allow accessibility and connectivity to the area and to the people of Narela, they said.

The DDA said that it had sanctioned funds for the implementation of Metro in Narela and has already released Rs 130 crore to DMRC for timely implementation of the proposed metro route. The DDA also said it is coordinating with the National Highways Authority of India and the DMRC for the integrated construction of the Metro and the Urban Extension Road for cost efficient means of public transport.

Officials said that this would result in a high pace of development of residential as well as commercial and institutional areas in the Narela Sub-city and nearby areas. People shall have access and means to fast and economical transportation facilities resulting in better quality of life to the residents of Narela Sub-city, they added.