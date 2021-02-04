Narela: Satyendar Jain inaugurates power grid

New Delhi: Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain inaugurated a 66/11 kV state-of-the-art, maintenance-free grid at Narela on Wednesday.



The substation will benefit over 2,000 industrial units in Narela and the adjoining areas like Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (DSIIDC) Industrial Area, Integrated Freight Corridor (IFC), National Institute of Technology (NIT Delhi), All India Radio, Khampur, and the Chemical Market (Shahpur Garhi). The substation is expected to further improve the reliability of power supply and facilitate load growth management.

Jain said it is maintenance-free and it involves minimum input and gives maximum output with zero human intervention.

"I have inspected the whole power plant and found it to be outstanding. It is state-of-the-art and is maintenance-free as it works on a centralised automated system," he said.

The power grid will cater to the chemical industries and solve the problem of overloading in the area. It is unmanned and operates from a centralized automated system — Supervisory Controlled and Data Acquisition Center (SCADA) which increases the durability of the plant and makes it maintenance-free.

The power plant also has an area allocated for tree plantation and water harvesting which the Minister had stressed on. "Special care should be taken to harvest the rainwater and the tree plantation in the area," he added.