Narela: Fire breaks out at factory, 25 tenders at spot

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a plastic factory in Narela on Saturday night. Twenty-five fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.



The local police and an ambulance also reached the site of the fire. As of 11 pm on Saturday night, it was unknown if anyone was trapped inside the factory.

The fire incident in the plastic factory comes day after massive blaze that engulfed a multi-storey building near Mundka Metro station in west Delhi, killing 27 people.