Naraina: AAP slams BJP for its demolition drive

new delhi: AAP MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak attacked the BJP-led MCD for demolishing shops of local residents which have been running for the last 30 years in Naraina on Tuesday morning. He said that the bulldozing campaign of BJP is a gimmick and is being used to harass the underprivileged and poor.



Pathak said, "Without any notice or summon, the BJP-ruled MCD, blindsided by its lust for money and arrogance, razed these shops to the ground this morning. When the shopkeepers questioned why they were being made scapegoats like this, they were harassed and assaulted. Their belongings were seized. The BJP members did not even spare cylinders and utensils and hoarded away whatever they took from the establishments of these poor shopkeepers. In barely 15-20 minutes, over three dozen shops were demolished by the BJP-ruled MCD."

He added that BJP's argument of the shops being unauthorised is not viable as they have been running them for the last 30 years. He also questioned the BJP on why in spite of being in power for so long, they failed to flag off these encroachments.

The AAP leader described in detail the harassment faced by the shop owners and the insensitive attitude by the BJP towards the poor. Neelam Devi, one of the victims of the demolition said, "I had my shop ready to start my day's business. First, the officials destroyed all of that, then they seized whatever little was left. Then they demolished my whole shop in front of me. I don't know how long it will take for me to stand back on my feet again."