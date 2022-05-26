Naraina: AAP slams BJP for its demolition drive
new delhi: AAP MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak attacked the BJP-led MCD for demolishing shops of local residents which have been running for the last 30 years in Naraina on Tuesday morning. He said that the bulldozing campaign of BJP is a gimmick and is being used to harass the underprivileged and poor.
Pathak said, "Without any notice or summon, the BJP-ruled MCD, blindsided by its lust for money and arrogance, razed these shops to the ground this morning. When the shopkeepers questioned why they were being made scapegoats like this, they were harassed and assaulted. Their belongings were seized. The BJP members did not even spare cylinders and utensils and hoarded away whatever they took from the establishments of these poor shopkeepers. In barely 15-20 minutes, over three dozen shops were demolished by the BJP-ruled MCD."
He added that BJP's argument of the shops being unauthorised is not viable as they have been running them for the last 30 years. He also questioned the BJP on why in spite of being in power for so long, they failed to flag off these encroachments.
The AAP leader described in detail the harassment faced by the shop owners and the insensitive attitude by the BJP towards the poor. Neelam Devi, one of the victims of the demolition said, "I had my shop ready to start my day's business. First, the officials destroyed all of that, then they seized whatever little was left. Then they demolished my whole shop in front of me. I don't know how long it will take for me to stand back on my feet again."
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Mamata condoles death of 6 tourists in Odisha road accident25 May 2022 7:30 PM GMT
19 children, 2 adults shot dead, several critical25 May 2022 7:20 PM GMT
Kapil Sibal quits Congress, files Rajya Sabha nomination with SP...25 May 2022 7:18 PM GMT
Delhi govt starts 3 night driving test tracks25 May 2022 7:17 PM GMT
SC orders police against abuse of sex workers, media from publishing...25 May 2022 7:13 PM GMT