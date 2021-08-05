Nangal on edge as protesters stand firm but police asked by Army to remove obstruction

New Delhi: The probe into the case of the alleged gangrape and murder of a 9-year-old Dalit girl and her forced cremation at the Old Nangal crematorium by a priest and three of his co-accused has now been transferred to the Delhi Police Crime Branch for further investigation, the Delhi Police has said.



Chinmoy Biswal, PRO of Delhi Police, said on Wednesday that in connection with the alleged gangrape and murder of the child, the case has been transferred from the South West district to the Crime Branch for further expeditious and scientific investigation in order for speedy trial in the interest of justice.

This reportedly came after Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana directed that the case be transferred to the said investigating body.

Meanwhile, in another development, DCP (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said that the army establishment of Delhi Cantt had now served a notice to the hundreds of protesters on the Old Nangal Road, who have been staging overnight dharnas since Monday, calling for stringent action against the perpetrators of the crime.

The DCP said the notice directed the protesters to remove the tents and obstacles so that the army services can resume normally in view of the upcoming Independence Day.

However, those protesting near the victim's home have expressed their intention to not shift out of the location and insisted that more people have been arriving steadily and the crowd has only been increasing.

"One of the army personnel came with a notice which said that our protest will be causing inconvenience to their activities in view of the Independence Day and hence we should immediately clear out space to let them pass," one of the protesters told Millennium Post.

"However, we will not go anywhere and continue our dharna in support of the rape victim and demand stringent action against the four accused...some of our people have gone to speak to the army personnel so that the matter can be resolved amicably," he further said.

Moreover, one of the lawyers representing the victim's family told this newspaper that while police has said that a polygraph test will be conducted in the next few days, despite most of the body parts of the victim being burnt, an FSL team will conduct examination of whatever is left of the victim's clothes in order to ascertain if she has been raped or not.

A medical board constituted to look into the cause of death of the minor girl has reportedly told police that they have not been able to ascertain the cause of death of the minor, mostly because majority of her body parts had turned to ashes.

As per police, the main accused priest Radhe Shyam and his three employees, allegedly gang raped the minor girl inside the Old Nangal crematorium near her house where she had gone on Sunday evening to fetch cold drinking water from the water cooler located there.

Her mother, a ragpicker, had alleged that the priest and the three other co-accused had forced her to cremate the child after claiming that police will unnecessarily make out a case and her organs will be sold after postmortem. They reportedly told her that she had died due to electrocution. At the protest site, both her parents, Mohan Lal and Sunita Devi, have called for capital punishment for the accused persons.