Nangal, Mayur Vihar rapes to go to fast-track courts, says MHA

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs Thursday said the Nangal rape and murder case of a minor girl as well as the Mayur Vihar rape incident will be heard in fast track special courts in Delhi.



The ministry Thursday reviewed the two cases with the Delhi Police here.

"As per the directions of the Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah, Ministry of Home Affairs reviewed the rape and murder case of a girl child in Nangal area of Delhi and rape of a girl child in Mayur Vihar with @DelhiPolice," a home ministry spokesman tweeted.

"The Delhi Police is committed to file the chargesheet in the court within 30 days of the registration of the case, so that the trial of these cases can start at the earliest. Both the cases will be heard in fast track special courts in Delhi," the spokesperson said in another tweet.

The Delhi Police's crime branch is probing the alleged rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl in Old Nangal village of the city.

In the Mayur Vihar case, a six-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 34-year-old man in her neighbourhood, police had said.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Thursday issued a notice to city police seeking a detailed action taken report in the case.

The panel said it has been informed that the girl was kidnapped and raped on August 11 when she was playing outside her house. The child was bleeding and has been referred to the AIIMS hospital, it said.

Soon after the Mayur Vihar rape was reported within days of the one in Nangal, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal tweeted, asking why there is no discussion on women's safety in the country.

Protection sought for Nangal victim's kin

Significantly, the Delhi Police have now said that district authorities had sought police protection for the parents of the 9-year-old Nangal victim and two apparent witnesses to the crime. The area's SDM has written to the police about this, even as the police maintained that no one had witnessed the girl's alleged gangrape and

murder.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said, "We have written to the Special Cell in this regard, which does the threat assessment following which protection is given from local level. All the beat staff have already been briefed. They have been stationed outside the victim's house to avoid any untoward incident."

Heavy police deployment has already been made at the spot since the day of the incident.