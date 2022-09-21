Names of Dr Srinivas, Dr Behari recommended for AIIMS Delhi top post

New Delhi: The discussion around the appointment of a new director in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has intensified once again. The names of two new doctors have been sent to the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) for the post of AIIMS Director.



One of the names for the post of director is Dr Sanjay Behari who is currently the Director of Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology, Trivandrum and the other name of Dr M Srinivas who is from ESI Hospital, Hyderabad.

Dr M Srinivas was working in the Department of Pediatric Surgery of AIIMS, and is currently posted on deputation in ESI Hospital, Hyderabad. On the other hand, Dr Sanjay Behari was earlier at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI), Lucknow. In April this year, he took charge of the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology.

It is also been said that both these doctors had not even applied for the post of Director of AIIMS. But suddenly their names were recommended for the post of Director and they are now being considered among the strong contenders for the same.

Recently, both were invited to the Chintan Shivir organised by the Union Health Ministry aimed at improving the functioning of AIIMS. It is important to note that the tenure of Dr Randeep Guleria, who is the current Director of AIIMS ends on September 23. The tenure of the incumbent Dr Guleria which was till March 24 was extended by three months. It was then subsequently extended by another three months. So far in the history of AIIMS, no doctor from outside the hospital has held the post of director but now the doctors from other hospitals are also in the competition for the post of director.