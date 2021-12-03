Namaz row: Police complaint against Hindu group leaders

Gurugram: A Muslim group named Jamaat-e-Ulema-Hind has lodged a complaint with the Gurugram Police against certain Hindu right wing leaders for inciting anti-religious feelings and vitiating the harmonious atmosphere between the two communities.



The complaint has been filed by Mufti Mohammad Salim and submitted to Deepak Saharan (DCP West). In the complaint, the Muslim organisation has demanded an FIR against Dinesh Bharti Sanyukta Sangharsh Hindu Samiti (SSHS) head Mahaveer Bharadwaj and SHSS legal head Kulbhushan Bharadwaj.

While Mahaveer Bharadwaj and Kulbhushan Bharadwaj have been at the forefront demanding that no open spaces should be provided for offering Namaz, Dinesh Bharti is often witnessed spearheading the protests.

"For years, we have lived peacefully with each other but now a deliberate attempt is being made to vitiate the atmosphere and create a rift between the two communities. This is unacceptable and we have therefore lodged a complaint with DCP west and have urged the police that FIR should be registered against certain Hindu leaders who are behind this," said Mufti Mohammad Salim.

Kulbhushan Bharadwaj who has been implicated in the complaint responded by saying, "These complaints do not intimidate us. In fact, we would welcome law to take it own course because then it will be highlighted that how large tracts of Waqf land was not provided to Muslim devotees by the ones who manage these land holdings. We have reiterated that in the name of faith that we would not allow our public spaces to be taken away."

The complaint has been filed by the Muslim group as the deadlock between two communities on the issue of offering of Namaz on open spaces of Gurugram continues.