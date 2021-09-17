Najafgarh-Dhansa bus stand corridor to open on Sept 18, says DMRC

New Delhi: The Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand extension of the Delhi Metro's Grey Line is slated to be inaugurated on September 18, after a delay of over one month due to approach road-related issues.



Passenger services on this section will commence at 5 pm on the same day, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials said on Thursday.

The DMRC also tweeted about the new scheduled day of the opening of the corridor.

This extension of the over 4.2-km Grey Line (Dwarka-Najafgarh corridor) will immensely benefit residents of interior areas around Najafgarh.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will jointly inaugurate the corridor via video-conference link on September 18, the DMRC said in a statement.

Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore and Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot will also be present, it said.

The nearly one-kilometre-long (891 m) Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand section will take the metro further into interior areas of Najafgarh, the statement

said.

This segment was earlier scheduled to be inaugurated on August 6, but it was postponed, two days before the slated date due to issues with an approach road to the station.

Sources in the Delhi transport department had earlier said the condition of the approach road to the Dhansa Bus Stand metro station was "not even accessible to the public" let alone being motorable, a factor that led to the delay.