Najafgarh: Air Force employee detained for running over man

New Delhi: A 52-year-old-man was allegedly run over by a car driven by an Air Force employee here in Najafgarh in the wee hours of Saturday, the Delhi Police said. As per police, the man, identified as one Ratal Lal, was a resident of Gopal Nagar extension. Officials said that they received a call regarding a fatal accident at the rail factory road following which police rushed to the spot and found that the deceased had already been taken to the hospital. The suspected driver has been identified as one Umesh Kumar (56), who was an employee with the Air Force. The deceased used to work at the Delhi Jal Board, officials said.

However, the complainant, one Kirorimal, has alleged that Umesh's son was driving the car at the time of the accident and not Umesh himself. An FIR under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) has been lodged in the case. Umesh has only been detained for questioning as of yet while none have been arrested, an officer said.