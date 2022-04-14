Nadda visits PDS outlet, distributes foodgrains

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government's free ration scheme PMGKAY benefitted 80 crore people and did not allow the country's poverty level to increase despite the pandemic and resultant lockdown, BJP president J P Nadda said on Wednesday.



Nadda visited a public distribution system (PDS) outlet in east Delhi's Kailash Nagar and distributed packets of foodgrains to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojna (PMGKAY).

He undertook the activity as part of the BJP's 'samajik nyay pakhwada' (fortnight dedicated to social justice) campaign.

The Modi government is "proactive, pro-responsive and pro-people", the BJP president said.

The COVID-19-induced lockdown was imposed on March 24 in 2020 and Prime Minister Modi announced the PMGKAY on March 26, he said.