Nadda joins civic polls campaign, slams AAP

New Delhi: Slamming the Kejriwal government for "obstructing" the Centre's welfare programmes such as the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme in Delhi, BJP chief JP Nadda Monday urged people to vote for his party in the upcoming city municipal polls.

Addressing the Jhuggi Samman Yatra' campaign at Anand Parbat here, he also accused the Aam Aadmi Party dispensation of spreading "false information", blaming others for its problems and failing to address water supply issues in the slums of the city.

He also accused the Kejriwal government of indulging in "false advertisements" of development in Delhi and spending taxpayers' money on it.

"Currently, 70 lakh people are deprived of the Ayushman Bharat health coverage benefit in Delhi. I had asked Kejriwal not to let his ego obstruct the scheme. You should go to each house and tell people that the Kejriwal government works against people," he said.

Ahead of the city municipal corporation polls due early next year, the Delhi BJP has launched the 'Jhuggi Samman Yatra' and plans to cover slum clusters in 31 Assembly segments in the city. Nadda said the BJP is committed to ensure that slum-dwellers were empowered to live with dignity.

He also claimed the people of Delhi were not getting clean water and the illegal tankers of water mafia have doubled in the city. "Remember your vote is very important in democracy. Push the button for the BJP at the right time," Nadda said.