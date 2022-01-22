N-W Delhi: 'Sajag' working wonders, PCR calls down by 24%, says DCP

New Delhi: In what the Delhi Police has called a major achievement, over 8,000 criminals were arrested in the past three months under operation 'Sajag' in the Northwest district of the Capital city. District DCP, Usha Rangnani said that the total number of arrests since the programme began includes 126 robbers, 168 snatchers, 49 burglars, 367 bad characters, 141 auto-lifters, and 306 thieves.



The operation has been conducted with special combing-cum-area domination exercises and intensive patrolling and checking at pickets have dealt a heavy blow to the activities of criminals and anti-social elements, the senior officer said.

The distinct district is a mixed and densely populated area having diverse socio-economic backgrounds. It includes many JJ clusters like WPIA Ashok Vihar, JJ Colony Wazirpur, Shakurpur, Haiderpur, Jahangir Puri and Lal Bagh etc., sensitive areas like Sangam Park, Shah Aalam Bandh Road, B and C block, Jahangir Puri etc., Industrial areas like Wazirpur Industrial area, GTK Road, Lawrence Road, Udhyog Nagar Mahindra Park etc.

The largest fruit and vegetable market of Asia also lies in its jurisdiction. Inner and Outer ring roads and GTK roads are two major highways connecting and passing through this district. Hence, police officials feel that such a diverse socio-economic populace, dwelling units and institutions give rise to a number of challenges with crime being the top of the chart priority to be taken care of by cops.

Therefore, to curb such incidents, the district police launched the specific operation in October last year. It focused on the vulnerable stretches, highways. Further, surveillance over listed or budding or Jail-bail released criminals by opening history sheets and tagging division and beat staff with them.

Intelligence-based surprise raids and combing operations were also conducted in the district. It resulted in a sharp decline of 24 per cent in the PCR calls, a surge of preventive action by 47 per cent, and a 33 per cent decline in street crime, DCP Rangnani said.