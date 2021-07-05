N-E reports least no. of inoculation

New Delhi: While the Centre's revised Covid vaccination policy has regularised the supply to an extent that daily vaccinations in the Capital now hover above 1.5 lakh doses, the number of vaccine doses being administered in the city varies from district to district.



According to data as of Sunday, as updated on the Centre's CoWIN portal, in Delhi, North-West and South districts have administered the most number of vaccines and Shahdara and North-East districts have administered the least number of doses.

According to the data, the total number of doses administered were as follows: North-West district at 9,54,285; South Delhi at 9,49,499; West Delhi at 8,89,679; South-West Delhi at 8,84,384; Central Delhi at 8,80,154; South-East Delhi at 8,05,856; New Delhi at 7,07,826; North Delhi at 6,44,559; East Delhi at 5,90,148; Shahdara at 5,46,350; North-East Delhi at 5,30,065.

Delhi vaccinated 1.61 lakh people against Coronavirus on July 3, of which around 40,000 beneficiaries received the second dose, according to the data provided by the city government on Sunday.

The city has provided 83.73 lakh vaccine jabs since the inoculation exercise started on January 16. Over 19 lakh people have received both the doses.

On Saturday, 1,61,901 people were vaccinated in the capital. Of this, 1,21,203 got the first dose of the vaccine, according to the latest vaccination bulletin.

The city had 3.43 lakh vaccine doses left till Sunday morning, which are likely to last just one day.

According to Delhi government estimates, 2.26 lakh people can be vaccinated in a day at 1,374 vaccination centres in the city.

According to the data on the CoWIN portal, the majority of those who have received either dose of the vaccine are in the age group of 18-44 at over 39.43 lakh. Around 27 lakh people in the age group of 45-60

have been vaccinated and about 17.26 lakh people above the age of 60 have received either of the doses.