N-E Delhi violence: HC directs police to respond by 12:30 pm on plea
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court directed police to respond by 12:30 pm on Wednesday to a plea seeking lodging of FIRs and arrests of those involved in the ongoing communal violence in parts of northeast Delhi over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).
A bench of Justices S Muralidhar and Talwant Singh said a senior-level police officer, who is aware of the facts, should be present before it at 12:30 pm with instructions.
The court said police does not need its direction to take action in relation to the violence and police should take suo motu action as "this is very important".
The matter was mentioned for urgent hearing before Justice Muralidhar's bench by senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for human rights activist Harsh Mander, as the bench headed by the Chief Justice was not holding the court on Wednesday.
