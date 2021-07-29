N-E Delhi riots: HC stays cost on police

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Wednesday stayed the imposition of Rs 25,000 costs on the Delhi Police in a case related to north-east Delhi riots but refused to interfere with the trial court's strictures against its investigation at this stage.

"We can't expunge the remarks without hearing you (Police). Costs may not be deposited till the next date of hearing," said Justice Subramonium Prasad who was hearing Delhi Police's challenge to the trial court order calling its investigation into the case callous and farcical and imposing Rs 25,000 costs.

The trial court order was passed in a challenge to a magisterial court order that had directed Delhi Police to register an FIR on the complaint of one Mohammad Nasir, who lost his left eye after suffering a gunshot injury during the riots.

The high court issued notice on Delhi Police's plea against the trial court order and sought a response of the complainant, Nasir, in 10 days.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the police, said that at present, the main grievance was against the costs and the strictures.

He also submitted that an FIR pertaining to the alleged incident had already been thoroughly investigated and the accused was found to be not present at the spot at the relevant time. All investigation will lead to one conclusion, Raju said.

Advocate Mehmood Pracha, representing the complainant, claimed that the police's stand was misleading and his client was under tremendous pressure to withdraw his court pleas. The matter would be heard next on September 13.

In its challenge to the trial court order, police said the imposition of fine, which was to be recovered from the station house officer (SHO) of Bhajanpura police station and his supervising officers, was unwarranted and uncalled for and would cause damage to the reputation of officers.