N-E Delhi riots: Govt sets deadline for filing compensation papers

New Delhi: The Delhi government and district officials have processed 1,200 applications of compensation for the north-east Delhi riots victims and around 1,800 compensations are still pending for completion of paperwork and other verification such as spot checks, a Delhi government official here said, adding that Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has directed all concerned officials to come up with a plan by Monday to effectively and expeditiously release the funds and complete the required paperwork.



The Deputy CM met SDMs and officials on Thursday and Friday in back-to-back meetings to review the disbursal of compensation funds to victims of the north-east Delhi riots, during which at least 53 people were killed. "By Monday, those compensation forms that came in before the lockdown will be processed and in the next two days they will receive the money," said a Delhi government official.

"The Delhi Government has given a deadline of July 25 for all riot victims to fill compensation forms," said another senior official.

Officials aware of developments said that so far, around 1,200 applications were resolved between February and the beginning of March. There are approximately 1,800 applications that are still pending, he added. So far 3,000 applications for compensation have poured in with more applications coming in every day.

In Seelampur, around 300 forms were processed with disbursal of the full compensation amount before lockdown. Most of the home damage cases were processed during that time.

Around 200 forms were assessed but the FIR copy was unavailable or had incomplete bank details. Around 10 cases were such which had inoperative bank accounts attached with the form hence the compensation amount could not be sent. Due to the lockdown in several cases spot verification could not be done. There are roughly 175 compensation forms from Seelampur that were received during the lockdown or just before lockdown which are still pending," said another government official.

"Mostly compensation for loot and theft cases are pending. Several riot victims left for their home towns which has delayed the process along with the lockdown which has further delayed the process. Around 12-13 officials were involved in the compensation paperwork process but they were re-assigned to control the pandemic," added the official.

"By Monday, a notice will be issued to assign 10-12 fresh officers to process and sanction the remaining cases which came during and after the lockdown," another official in the know said.

Till March 21, Rs 17.35 crore was disbursed by the Delhi government. The government had promised to extend compensation of up to Rs 10 lakh in cases of death, Rs 5 lakh for permanent incapacitation, Rs 2 lakh for serious injuries, Rs 20,000 for minor injuries, and Rs 5,000 for animal loss. In cases of damages to residential units, up to Rs 5 lakh is supposed to be extended for every affected floor while Rs 25,000 was given out in cash after spot verifications.

An SDM on account of anonymity, said, "Whatever forms we got right after the riots we processed it and completed the spot verification with the money being credited into their bank accounts. Those who did not have their bank accounts, their compensation was not sent but the paperwork was completed."