N-E Delhi riots: Families in Shiv Vihar return to reconstructed homes, shops

New delhi: Families at Shiv Vihar were given keys to their newly constructed houses, which were burnt or destroyed during Delhi riots last year. Keys to about 76 houses and 16 shops in Shiv Vihar area were given to the victims.



The initiative was done by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (JUH), which also reconstructed the houses and shops for the victims. 56-year-old Mohammed Waqeel was among the few families that received the keys to his newly constructed houses and shops.

Waqeel had lost both his eyes when an unknown person threw acid on him during the Delhi riots on February 25 last year.

"JUH has helped get back our house and shop, the key to which we officially got today," Waqeel's son Shameem said. Waqeels recalled that after he was attacked, he along with his family managed to run after which he was admitted to the hospital. It was later that the family was told that his house and shop were also burned down.

But the solace of getting back their house is visible; however the family is still afraid to start over. "We have no mode of income post the riots and pandemic. My elder son was working in a private company but we requested him to stay with us and not go anywhere," Waqeel said.

Maulana Madani, who is the member of JUH, who handed over the keys to the victims while addressing them said no one should pose aggressive posture against hostile forces and always return love in the face of facing hate. "Although we have the restored damaged houses and shops, we should struggle hard for moral uprightness and higher values," he said.

The families said that they are still scared to come back and live here, but they have nowhere else to go. The trauma of the violence and those dreadful days still haunt the families, many saying that their children have not been able to recover since.

"Never have I in my life seen something so dreadful. I sometimes can't even believe what we have witnessed," Waqeel said. Meanwhile, Mukeem, a resident of Shiv Vihar, whose house and shop were also burnt during the riots, said that he has not been able to revive his business. "We are thankful that our homes were reconstructed but the business we had started is now close to nothing. Post riots and Covid, all sorts of business is gone and we have nothing left. We are also scared to live, but have nowhere else to go. We can just try to move on," he said.

Although Waqeel and his family moved to their newly constructed home a while back, the construction for their shop was still going on but has now completed.

Shiv Vihar was one of the worst affected areas during the Delhi riots carnage where the maximum number of houses and shops were burnt. "We just pray every day that everything stays as it is, although nothing is the same anymore," Mukeem added.