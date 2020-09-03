N-E Delhi riots: Crime Branch questions Umar Khalid

new delhi: The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Wednesday questioned former Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader Umar Khalid in connection with the north-east Delhi riots. Sources said on Wednesday, Khalid came to the crime branch office and joined the investigation. He was questioned for a couple of hours. He was also questioned by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police earlier in connection with an alleged conspiracy behind the riots. His mobile phone was also seized by the police. Communal clashes had broken out in north-east Delhi on February 24 after violence between supporters of citizenship law CAA and protesters spiralled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured. Police have earlier said while probe Jafrabad riot case they arrested 12 people.