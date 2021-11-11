N-E Delhi riots: Court frames rioting, arson charges against 4 men

New Delhi: A Delhi court has framed charges of rioting and arson against four people for allegedly burning a car accessories shop during the riots last year, saying their contention that police witnesses are "interested" witnesses is without a legal basis.

Suraj, Yogender Singh, Ajay, and Gaurav Panchal are accused of allegedly being part of an armed riotous mob that vandalised and burned a shop of complainant Javed Khan in Delhi's Shahdara area on the afternoon of February 25, 2020, as per the police.

The prosecution relied upon five witnesses who claimed that they saw 100-150 rioters armed with rods and sticks. They covered their faces and burnt the shop named "Khan Accessories", witnesses had claimed.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Amitabh Rawat framed charges under requisite sections against the four accused and explained it to them in vernacular in the presence of their lawyers, to which they pleaded not guilty and claimed trial in the case.

The judge noted that a video footage showed Suraj and Yogender near the place of the incident and public witness Aslam specifically identified Ajay and Gaurav as part of the riotous mob.