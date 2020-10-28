N-E Delhi riots: Court denies bail to Asif Tanha

New delhi: A Delhi Court on Monday rejected a bail application moved by Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) student Asif Iqbal Tanha, who has been charged under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the Delhi riots earlier this year.



Tanha's last bail plea too was rejected by a local court here on September 2.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat, in his order, noted that "there are reasonable grounds to believe that the accusations against Tanha are prima facie true and hence the accused shall not be released on bail".

Stating that the accused is a member of Student Islamic Organization and one of the founding members of Jamia Coordination Committee, Judge Rawat said that "the accused played a very active role in the entire conspiracy of organizing the so-called protest at the protest sites which resulted in riots, killing numerous people besides causing injuries and destruction of property".