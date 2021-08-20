N-E Delhi: Job seeker raped inside a moving car, 2 held

New Delhi: A 22-year-old woman, who was in search of a job, was allegedly raped inside a moving car in north-east Delhi's Shastri Park area. Police have arrested two accused in the case.



According to police, on August 16 at about 4 pm, a woman reported that she was raped by two people in a car. "On receiving the information, the woman was counselled and her statement was recorded in presence of a counsellor," the official said. According to an officer, the woman was medically examined. A case under sections 376D and 506 of IPC was registered and an investigation was taken up.

Police said during the examination, the victim gave them important clues. "She told us about the vehicle's registration number and also the name of one of the accused persons, which was Rohit," the official said. Based on the registration number revealed by the victim, the police team traced Rohit and later his associate, Nitin.

Official added that the accused and the survivor were from Surajpur in Noida (UP). "The woman and Rohit were friends. On August 16, he had brought her to Delhi on the pretext of a job. Nitin was also accompanying them on that day," the official said.

The car was recovered and seized. Both accused were sent to judicial custody. "Further investigation of the case is on," the official said.

As per data available for this year till June 15 and comparing this to the same period in 2020, it was revealed that cases of rape had seen a 43.6 per cent rise in the city and cases of molestation of women had risen by 39 per cent.

The Delhi Police has claimed to have taken various steps towards women's safety and security. The steps include self-defence training and launching of various women safety applications.

"Expeditious completion of investigation of rape cases is of the paramount importance to the Delhi Police. Investigation in every rape case is closely monitored by the concerned DCP," police said.