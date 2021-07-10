N Delhi shooting: 2 dead were bystanders; police raiding city

New Delhi: As the Delhi Police try to catch up with the brutal shooting that killed two labourers — innocent bystanders — questions have now come up as to whether the bloodbath was a result of a property dealers' feud. The murders were reported first on Thursday night from the Filmistan Road in North Delhi, following which the police on Friday said they had so far identifies one of the deceased and the other was yet to be identified.

One of the deceased was identified as Sanjay Rajput (30). The FIR in the case was registered on the complaint of Naeem Ahmed and police are investigating every angle, including property dispute, a senior official said. "We came to know about property dispute cases in another part of the city. The investigation is on to ascertain whether this shooting was fall out of that dispute," sources said. Three teams are raiding places in the city and its neighbouring states, the officials said and added that CCTV camera footage is being examined to identify the perpetrators.

Both the deceased were unconnected to any kind of controversy. "Both of them are economically weak. So far investigation revealed that they were innocent who became the target of other people's fight. We have spoken to one of the family members of one of the deceased and they told us that they have lost everything," one source said.

Sources added that during the initial stage of investigation they came to know that a person came to the complainant's clinic and was asking for COVID 19 vaccination. Then the person who was present in the clinic told him that it was administered at the hospital, not in the

clinic. "Later, when the complainant was driving his car then a person came in front of his car and that's when the ruckus took place," sources told Millennium Post. They added that something else was likely responsible for the shootout.