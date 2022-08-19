N Delhi: Man assaulted & hair shaved on suspicion of theft
New Delhi: A man who was allegedly trying to steal a water motor was caught red-handed and assaulted by the local public in North Delhi's Wazirabad area on Friday afternoon.
The video of the incident has gone viral and shows the man tied to a pole, while a man thrashing him brutally, while another video allegedly shows his hair being shaved with a razor and he is bleeding during the incident.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North Delhi Sagar Singh Kalsi said that a video clip reportedly went viral on social media in which some person is found beating a person who was later identified as Sakil and there are bystanders also.
During the inquiry, it was revealed that residents of Wazirabad village apprehended a thief red-handed while he had stolen a water motor from a house in street no 9, Wazirabad Delhi, and allegedly beat him and shove off his head.
"The legal action under sections 323 (punishment for voluntary hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 355 (assault with intent to dishonor), 504 (insult with intent to breach peace), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code have been initiated against the alleged persons and an investigation is taken up," Kalsi mentioned.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
CBI raids Sisodia's home, 30 other locations19 Aug 2022 7:30 PM GMT
Inflation 'unacceptably and uncomfortably' high: RBI Governor19 Aug 2022 7:03 PM GMT
Adani Power to acquire DB Power for Rs 7,017 cr19 Aug 2022 7:02 PM GMT
7 cr rural families given piped water connection in 3 yrs: PM19 Aug 2022 7:01 PM GMT
ICMR planning sero-survey among contacts of monkeypox patients19 Aug 2022 6:58 PM GMT