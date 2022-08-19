N Delhi: Man assaulted & hair shaved on suspicion of theft

New Delhi: A man who was allegedly trying to steal a water motor was caught red-handed and assaulted by the local public in North Delhi's Wazirabad area on Friday afternoon.

The video of the incident has gone viral and shows the man tied to a pole, while a man thrashing him brutally, while another video allegedly shows his hair being shaved with a razor and he is bleeding during the incident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North Delhi Sagar Singh Kalsi said that a video clip reportedly went viral on social media in which some person is found beating a person who was later identified as Sakil and there are bystanders also.

During the inquiry, it was revealed that residents of Wazirabad village apprehended a thief red-handed while he had stolen a water motor from a house in street no 9, Wazirabad Delhi, and allegedly beat him and shove off his head.

"The legal action under sections 323 (punishment for voluntary hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 355 (assault with intent to dishonor), 504 (insult with intent to breach peace), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code have been initiated against the alleged persons and an investigation is taken up," Kalsi mentioned.