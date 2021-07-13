N Delhi firing: Five more accused arrested after shootout in Shastri Park

New Delhi: Five more people were apprehended in the Bara Hindu Rao firing case following a shootout with police in Shastri Park here on Sunday, taking the total number of those in custody to nine, officials said. The shootout took place around 11.15 pm between the northern range team of the Delhi Police's Special Cell and the criminals, they added.



During the encounter, 37-year-old alleged master-mind Mohd Danish and four more criminals, Soiab Siddique (26), Sarafat Ali (35), Sonu (32) and Satender Kumar (30), sustained injuries, said Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell).

All of them have been shifted to a hospital for treatment, he said. Four people were earlier arrested in connection with the firing incident in the Bara Hindu Rao area that left two people dead, the police said. They were identified as Rahul alias Charlie (23) and Himanshu (21) of Nand Nagri, and Mehtab (52) and Feroz. The incident had taken place on Thursday in north Delhi's Filmistan Road.

Police said they were hired allegedly by a local builder to threaten a businessman, Mohd Naeem Ahmed, and his nephew Munib over a property-related matter. In the subsequent firing, two innocent passersby were shot dead.